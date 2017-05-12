What a $10 million house looks like in Toronto's suburbs

Mega-mansions exist in Toronto, but they're much easier to find on the outskirts of the city. These plush and often extravagant homes comes with lots and lots of land and amenities that'll make you think you're at a luxury resort.

Here's what a $10 million house looks like in the Toronto suburbs.

Live right by the lake in this plush Oakville pad with a gym/dance studio, 650 square feet pool house and outdoor salt water pool.

This seems like a relatively modest, four-bedroom home, but it's on 24-acres of land that's prime for redevelopment.

Throw a party to take advantage of the 15,000 square feet and acre of land at this house that also features a "great room," dedicated wine room and wet bar.

Not only is this house huge, but it's on 110 acres of land. It also comes with a private lake and multiple hiking trails. Why would you ever leave?

If you need an indoor pool, an outdoor pool, three fire pits, an indoor basketball court, heated floors and 14 bathrooms, check out this quaint little pad.

Here's another house on the same street that also looks like an okay place to live. The living space is spread over 12,000 square feet and it features a soundproof theatre and an outdoor in-ground pool.