high speed rail toronto

Toronto getting high speed trains by 2025

Instead of sitting in traffic along the 401, you'll soon be able to shoot on over to Windsor thanks to a high-speed rail line that's slated to open in 2025.

Today, the province of Ontario announced it would be putting $15 million towards preliminary design work and an environmental assessment to get this project moving and off the ground.

Trains on this incoming high-speed line will run on a mix of new and existing tracks and will reach speeds of up to 250 kilometres per hour. According to a provincial news release, a trip to Windsor will take just over two hours, instead of four. 

The line will include stops in Toronto, Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, London, Chatham and Windsor, which is great news for future university and college students and anyone who commutes in and out of the city from southwestern Ontario.

