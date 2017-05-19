Toronto getting high speed trains by 2025

Instead of sitting in traffic along the 401, you'll soon be able to shoot on over to Windsor thanks to a high-speed rail line that's slated to open in 2025.

Today, the province of Ontario announced it would be putting $15 million towards preliminary design work and an environmental assessment to get this project moving and off the ground.

Trains on this incoming high-speed line will run on a mix of new and existing tracks and will reach speeds of up to 250 kilometres per hour. According to a provincial news release, a trip to Windsor will take just over two hours, instead of four.

The line will include stops in Toronto, Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, London, Chatham and Windsor, which is great news for future university and college students and anyone who commutes in and out of the city from southwestern Ontario.