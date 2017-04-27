Toronto might get a high-speed rail line

All aboard! It might soon be easier to travel between Toronto and Windsor, as well as other cities along the 401 corridor, thanks to incoming plans for a high-speed rail line.

As CTV News reports, the Province of Ontario is working on a study that recommends building a high-speed rail line that'll better connect Toronto with cities such as Waterloo, London and Windsor.

Right now, there are only a few public transit options available between these southwestern Ontario cities. And of course, place like Waterloo are touted as becoming more and more important to our economy; hello start-up city.

According to CTV, a more detailed plan for this will emerge in May. The province already intends to spend $130 billion on improving transportation infrastructure over the next decade, and this project would be part of that spend.