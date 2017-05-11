City
Sporting Life 10K

Sporting Life 10K road closures in Toronto for 2017

Sporting Life 10K road closures will make travelling around the city a bit more challenging than normal on Sunday, May 14. The enormous event heads right down Yonge Street before heading along Richmond St. through the Entertainment District and finishing off near Fort York.

Whether you're looking to root on the runners or looking to avoid traffic, here's everything you need to know about this year's run.

Route
 

Road Closures


Due to the large scale of the event, there will be plenty of road closures. Allow additional travel time if you need to get across Yonge Street between Lawrence Avenue and Richmond Street. Here's a list of the affected streets:

  • Yonge St. from Lawrence Ave. to Eglinton Ave. (4:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.)
  • Fort York Blvd. from Bathurst St. to Lakeshore Blvd. (4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
  • Yonge St. between Eglinton Ave. and Richmond St. (7:15 a.m to 11:30 a.m)
  • Richmond St. between Yonge St. and Peter St. (7:15 a.m to 11:30 a.m)
  • Peter St./Blue Jays Way between Richmond St. and Front St. (7:15 a.m to 11:30 a.m)
  • Westbound Front St. between Blue Jays Way and Bathurst St. (7:15 a.m to 11:30 a.m)
  • Bathurst St. between Front St. and Lakeshore Blvd. (7:15 a.m to 11:30 a.m)
  • Fleet St. from Strachan Ave. to Fort York Blvd. (7:15 a.m to 11:30 a.m)
TTC Diversions and Restrictions
 

TTC service on a total of 21 routes will be on diversion at various times on Sunday, May 14. Affected routes include:

