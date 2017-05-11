Sporting Life 10K road closures in Toronto for 2017
Sporting Life 10K road closures will make travelling around the city a bit more challenging than normal on Sunday, May 14. The enormous event heads right down Yonge Street before heading along Richmond St. through the Entertainment District and finishing off near Fort York.
Whether you're looking to root on the runners or looking to avoid traffic, here's everything you need to know about this year's run.
Due to the large scale of the event, there will be plenty of road closures. Allow additional travel time if you need to get across Yonge Street between Lawrence Avenue and Richmond Street. Here's a list of the affected streets:
TTC service on a total of 21 routes will be on diversion at various times on Sunday, May 14. Affected routes include:
Join the conversation Load comments