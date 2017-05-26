City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
701 dovercourt road toronto

Sold! Condo in former church goes for $400K over asking

City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto real estate market might finally be showing signs of a cool down. Where once it seemed like pretty much every property sold for over asking, now we're starting to see a significant number of homes close under their list prices. 

701 Dovercourt Road TorontoDespite the trend, however, there are still some highly desirable listings that are under-priced, which inevitably lead to multiple bids and higher selling figures. Such is the case with this condo at 701 Dovercourt in the Church Lofts.

701 Dovercourt Road TorontoSpread across multiple levels in the roof space of the heritage buildings, this stunning unit features two large bedrooms, a den and two washrooms to go along with two outdoor spaces. In other words, this one was never going for $999K.

701 Dovercourt Road TorontoThe Essentials
701 Dovercourt Road TorontoWhy it sold for what it did

This condo is big, has loads of character, and considerably more appeal than a glass box. Given that modern condos of roughly this size come in at around the million mark, it seems obvious that this one would attract higher bids.

701 Dovercourt Road TorontoWas it worth it?

Let's rephrase the question: would you want to live here? I suspect that many people will nod yes. There are a lot of nice features that set this one apart. Over and above the unique space, the large den/office, multiple floors, and rooftop deck are highly attractive. 

701 Dovercourt Road Toronto701 Dovercourt Road Toronto701 Dovercourt Road Toronto701 Dovercourt Road Toronto701 Dovercourt Road Toronto701 Dovercourt Road Toronto701 Dovercourt Road Toronto701 Dovercourt Road Toronto

Lead photo by

BH Tours

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! Condo in former church goes for $400K over asking

Motion to kill city funding for Pride Toronto fails

TTC will close a chunk of Line 2 subway this weekend

TTC employees won't wear uniforms at Pride because of police

What a $5 million cottage near Toronto looks like

Toronto wants to fix dangerous Lake Shore bike path

Kensington Market is getting new bike lanes

Condo of the week: 38 Niagara Street