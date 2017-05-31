There are a ton of road closures in Toronto this weekend

Road closures ramp up in Toronto this weekend in a major way. As the official start to summer nears, big outdoor events return to streets across the city. Much to the chagrin of drivers, two of Toronto's busiest highways will also be closed in the coming days.

That's right, both the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP will be off limits to car traffic this Sunday for the annual Becel Heart and Stroke Ride for Heart. They're joined by a slew of other streets playing host to festivals throughout the weekend.

Here's a breakdown of the major closures.

The Gardiner Expressway will be closed from Carlaw Avenue to the Humber Bridge, and the Don Valley Parkway will be closed from Highway 401 to the Gardiner Expressway, from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 to accommodate the Ride for Heart event.



Lake Shore Boulevard is an alternative route for motorists to use instead of the Gardiner Expressway. Alternative routes for the Don Valley Parkway are Leslie Street, Don Mills Road and Victoria Park Avenue.



Dundas Street West, from Lansdowne Avenue to Ossington Avenue, will be closed in both directions from 8 a.m. on June 3 to 2 a.m. on June 4 for Dundas West Fest.



Pape Avenue, from Mortimer Avenue to Gamble Avenue, will be closed in both directions on Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Pape Village Summerfest.



Broadview Avenue, from south of Queen Street East to the north side of the public lane, will be closed in both directions on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the Riverside Eats & Beats Streetfest.