Rental of the week: 113 Gloucester Grove

Here's an interesting rental property. Located near Eglinton and the Allen, this detached home was snatched up for just over $1 million last November, but it's now become a unique rental opportunity.

The bungalow features soaring cathedral ceilings and an open concept design on the main floor that includes a living space, dining area, contemporary kitchen and the master bedroom. There's another living space and bedroom in the basement.

While it doesn't come with the staging furniture, it's a space that could be made very pretty by someone with enough stuff to fill it up. It won't work for everyone, but couples who've outgrown a cramped apartment might be very interested in a rental like this.

Besides the privacy afforded by a detached home, this rental also features ample outdoor space in the form of a cute backyard with a deck. Throw in proximity to the TTC, a private parking spot and in-home laundry, and you have a great starter home without the mortgage.

Specs

Address: 113 Gloucester Grove

Apartment type: Detached house

Rent: $2,995

Utilities: Not specified

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1 private space

Laundry? In-suite

Outdoor space? Backyard and deck

Pet friendly? Not specified

Good For

Anyone who loves the idea of living in a detached home but isn't ready to purchase a property. This would work well for a couple who works from home or a young family.

Move On If

Those who don't require much space will find better deals on apartment or condo-style rentals. While proximity to the subway is excellent, the location won't be compelling for someone who wants to live right downtown.