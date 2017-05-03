City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
113 Gloucester Grove Toronto

Rental of the week: 113 Gloucester Grove

City
Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Here's an interesting rental property. Located near Eglinton and the Allen, this detached home was snatched up for just over $1 million last November, but it's now become a unique rental opportunity

113 Gloucester Grove TorontoThe bungalow features soaring cathedral ceilings and an open concept design on the main floor that includes a living space, dining area, contemporary kitchen and the master bedroom. There's another living space and bedroom in the basement.

113 Gloucester Grove TorontoWhile it doesn't come with the staging furniture, it's a space that could be made very pretty by someone with enough stuff to fill it up. It won't work for everyone, but couples who've outgrown a cramped apartment might be very interested in a rental like this.

113 Gloucester Grove TorontoBesides the privacy afforded by a detached home, this rental also features ample outdoor space in the form of a cute backyard with a deck. Throw in proximity to the TTC, a private parking spot and in-home laundry, and you have a great starter home without the mortgage. 

113 Gloucester Grove TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 113 Gloucester Grove
  • Apartment type: Detached house
  • Rent: $2,995
  • Utilities: Not specified
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1 private space
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? Backyard and deck
  • Pet friendly? Not specified
113 Gloucester Grove TorontoGood For

Anyone who loves the idea of living in a detached home but isn't ready to purchase a property. This would work well for a couple who works from home or a young family.

113 Gloucester Grove TorontoMove On If

Those who don't require much space will find better deals on apartment or condo-style rentals. While proximity to the subway is excellent, the location won't be compelling for someone who wants to live right downtown.

113 Gloucester Grove Toronto113 Gloucester Grove Toronto113 Gloucester Grove Toronto113 Gloucester Grove Toronto113 Gloucester Grove Toronto113 Gloucester Grove Toronto

Lead photo by

Realtor / Forest Hill Realty

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Rental of the week: 113 Gloucester Grove

The TTC just redesigned the subway map

Toronto housing market shows first signs of cooling down

The 5 dumbest things you can do on the TTC

This is what a $5 million house looks like in Toronto's suburbs

House of the week: 71 Indian Grove

9 notable Toronto businesses that closed in April

Underground explosion rocks downtown Toronto