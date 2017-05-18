City
open closed victoria day toronto

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2017 in Toronto

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2017 is a bit of a mixed bag as some major malls will be up and running but most major businesses will be taking the day off. Whether you need to do last minute shopping or are looking for something fun to do, let this be your guide on May 22.

Here's what's open and closed this Monday in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Government offices
  • Banks
  • Libraries
  • Post offices
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Saks Food Hall Toronto

Photo by Hector Vasquez at Saks Food Hall.

Food
 
Closed
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Victoria Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Left Field Brewery Toronto

Photo by Hector Vasquez at Left Field Brewery.

Drink

Closed
  • LCBO
  • Beer Store
Open
  • For a complete list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Eaton Centre Toronto

Photo by Hector Vasquez at CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Sherway Gardens
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

Ripley's Aquarium Toronto

Photo by Andrew Williamson at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • The Toronto Zoo
Open
Lead photo by

Ryan Bolton

