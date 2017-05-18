What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2017 in Toronto

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2017 is a bit of a mixed bag as some major malls will be up and running but most major businesses will be taking the day off. Whether you need to do last minute shopping or are looking for something fun to do, let this be your guide on May 22.

Here's what's open and closed this Monday in Toronto.

General



Closed

Government offices

Banks

Libraries

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Food



Closed

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Victoria Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Drink

Closed

LCBO

Beer Store

Open

For a complete list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village

CF Fairview Mall

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Sherway Gardens

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Closed

The Toronto Zoo

Open