What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2017 in Toronto

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2017 is a bit of a mixed bag as some major malls will be up and running but most major businesses will be taking the day off. Whether you need to do last minute shopping or are looking for something fun to do, let this be your guide on May 22.
Here's what's open and closed this Monday in Toronto.
General
Closed
- Government offices
- Banks
- Libraries
- Post offices
Open
- The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.
Photo by Hector Vasquez at Saks Food Hall.
Food
Closed
- Most major grocery chains will be closed on Victoria Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open
Photo by Hector Vasquez at Left Field Brewery.
Drink
Closed
Open
- For a complete list of independent bottle shops in Toronto, see this directory. Holiday hours are provided where applicable but we advise calling ahead to confirm.
Photo by Hector Vasquez at CF Toronto Eaton Centre.
Malls
Closed
- Bayview Village
- CF Fairview Mall
- Dufferin Mall
- Scarborough Town Centre
- Sherway Gardens
- Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open
Photo by Andrew Williamson at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada.
Attractions
Closed
Open