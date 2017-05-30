Minimum wage is going up to $15 an hour in Ontario

Minimum wage is finally getting a huge boost in Ontario. Today, Kathleen Wynne announced a slew of proposed changes to the province's labour law.

This includes plans to bump minimum wage to $15. By January 1, 2018, it'll rise to $14 per hour, with a $1 increase coming the following year on January 1, 2019.

Ontario minimum wage is going up to $14 by Jan 2018 and to $15 by Jan 2019!? 🇨🇦😱 — linla ✨ (@hellobipolar) May 30, 2017

In Ontario, minimum wage is currently $11.40 per hour. That makes this one of the most significant increases to the total in the province's history.

$15 an hour for minimum wage. Everything in Toronto is gonna raise in pricing. I'm not ready — Rico Tucker (@ricospeczz) May 30, 2017

Other changes include: minimum three weeks vacation for anyone who's been with the same employer for five years; 10 personal emergency days for all workers, including two that are paid; and equal pay for part-time employees doing the same work as full-timers.