Minimum wage could soon go up to $15 an hour in Toronto

Many in Toronto, and all across Ontario, have been calling on the province to increase minimum wage to $15, up from the current $11.40.

As the Toronto Star reports, the provincial government is now considering making changes to its employment laws.

The Liberal cabinet is examining a report called the Changing Workplaces Review and along with upping minimum wage to $15, reforms could include mandatory paid sick days, better protections for low-paid and vulnerable workers and an increase in paid vacation time.

Martin Regg Cohn writes in the Star that these reforms could help private sector employees join unions. They would target employers who essentially rely on contract workers to fulfil full-time positions.

"Too many companies now disguise regular employees as independent contractors or part-timers to avoid paying them full wages and benefits, he writes.

According to the CBC, the Changing Workplaces report will be made public after the long weekend and the Liberals should announce their proposed changes afterwards.