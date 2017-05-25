City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
fire toronto

Firefighters battle huge blaze by Toronto's waterfront

In the wee hours of the morning, a fire broke out at Toronto's Green For Life mixed-waste and recycling facility at 242 Cherry St., in the Port Lands. 

Firefighters are still battling this six-alarm blaze, which has breached a fire wall and crept towards the used mattress facility next door.

As CP24 writes, more than 40 trucks rushed to the Port Lands this morning to help put out the fire that could reportedly take days to extinguish. The William Lyon MacKenzie fire boat was also on site.

Black smoke has apparently been spotted as far north as Eglinton as well as west towards Etobicoke. 

Six Toronto District School Board bus routes have been affected after fire trucks on scene blocked a cache of buses parked in a Cherry Street lot. 

Lead photo by

@chiefpeggstfs

