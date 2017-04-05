Wellington St. will be a construction and traffic mess this summer

Once the weather heats up in Toronto, it's officially construction season. There are already lots of projects planned for this summer, including one on Wellington Street.

As the City of Toronto announced today, from April 10 until September, there will be lane reductions on Wellington, between Church and York streets, for watermain construction work, streetcar track work and street resurfacing.

Road work will reduce lanes on Wellington Street downtown for several months. #CityofTO news release: https://t.co/UajRhiyPfI — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) April 5, 2017

For the streetcar track-related work, the city will close down the intersections at Bay and Wellington and at York and Wellington for a shorter period of time. These dates haven't been announced yet.

The city is encouraging drivers and cyclists to use Richmond and King streets as alternative westbound routes.

This should make for a super fun and traffic-filled summer, especially since the the Gardiner Expressway construction (the city's replacing the eastbound ramp to York, Bay and Yonge streets) will also start this month.