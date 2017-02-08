Gardiner off-ramp to Yonge and Bay streets being demolished

Toronto and traffic jams are usually pretty synonymous, especially during the summer months when construction projects ramp up. One such initiative will likely cause lots of road-related disruptions later this year.

That's because the city will be replacing the ramp from the eastbound Gardiner to York, Bay and Yonge streets. The new, shorter ramp will connect with Lower Simcoe Street.

Construction on this is $30 million project is slated to start on April 17 and should finish by January 2018.

Throughout the process, the city says some eastbound intersections along Lake Shore will be shut down on certain weekends. From April to January, eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard and Harbour Street - from Lower Simcoe to Bay - will be down to two lanes.

Cyclists should also take note because Martin Goodman Trail will be closed between Rees and Lower Simcoe.

As previously reported, the removal of this ramp will let the city add additional green space to this part of the downtown core.

According to Newstalk 1010, the city will revamp the park at the southeast corner of York and Harbour.