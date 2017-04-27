Toronto ranked city with 8th most skyscrapers in the world

Toronto has been ranked one of the 10 cities with the most skyscrapers in the world. That's not too surprising considering it seems like there are new super tall towers going up all the time.

The rankings, which were compiled by the architecture site ArchDaily, use data company Emporis's definition of a skyscraper: a building that's at least 100 metres tall.

According to those metrics, Toronto is home to 255 skyscrapers. ArchDaily gives a nod to the Mies van der Rohe-designed Toronto-Dominion Centre as our first skyscraper, which was built in 1967.

The writeup also mentions our city's condo boom, noting, "the last ten years have seen an increase in soaring condominiums, whose presence has been criticized for being too uniform and alienating to the average citizen."

In today's housing crunch, more condos mean more places for people to live. But many of the incoming projects seem to be reaching higher than ever. There's currently a development proposal in the works, for instance, for a 98-storey condo at Yonge and Gerrard.

South Core, one of Toronto's newest neighbourhoods, is also booming thanks to the number of projects underway in the area just south of Front Street.

While Toronto has 255 skyscrapers now, who knows what our skyline will look like in the future?

Here's how we stack up against the other highly ranked cities: