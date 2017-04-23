City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
20 elderwood drive toronto

Sold! Forest Hill Tudor goes for $900K over asking

City
Derek Flack
Posted an hour ago
While houses are selling for way over asking throughout Toronto, it's a bit less common with properties listed in the $3 million range. This Forest Hill home is a noteworthy exception, selling for over $900K above its listing price.

20 elderwood drive torontoIt's obviously a spacious house in a highly desirable neighbourhood, but the interior isn't exactly stunning. There's plenty of historical charm here, but it's mostly hiding behind dated decor. Even the updated kitchen isn't what you might expect in a $4 million home.

20 elderwood drive torontoThe big selling point is just how big the house is. There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms spread across 4,000 square feet of space. Throw in a decent backyard, and you have a formula for a hefty sale price.

20 elderwood drive torontoThe Essentials 
20 elderwood drive torontoWhy it sold for what it did

It's located in the heart of Forest Hill. It has five bedrooms. The lot size is good. Some people really like Tudor architecture.

20 elderwood drive torontoWas it worth it?

If this house sold for just over $3 million, I don't think anyone would have batted an eye, but with the Toronto real estate market so hot right now, it's also not shocking to see this sell at $3.8 million given the size and neighbourhood.

