These neighbourhoods have the most bidding wars in Toronto

If a single family Toronto home doesn't sell for over asking, did it even sell at all? That question might seem far-fetched, but in today's record-breaking real estate market, it seems like housing prices are going bonkers.

Yesterday, real estate website Wishpad released a report detailing how three-bedroom freeholds (detached single family dwellings) sold for an average of 8.8 per cent over asking across the city last year.

Wishpad also highlights five neighbourhoods where one-third of the freeholds for sale went for more than 20 per cent over asking, meaning that bidding wars are standard practice in these spots.

According to the Wishpad data, these neighbourhoods are:

Bathurst Manor

Average list price for a 3-bed freehold: $996,427

Average sold price for a 3-bed freehold: $1,211,775

Per cent of listings sold 20% over asking: 46%

Parkwoods-Donalda

Average list price for a 3-bed freehold: $992,931

Average sold price for a 3-bed freehold: $1,175,400

Per cent of listings sold 20% over asking: 38%

South Riverdale

Average list price for a 3-bed freehold: $823,086

Average sold price for a 3-bed freehold: $940,214

Per cent of listing sold 20% over asking: 36%

Don Valley Village

Average list price for a 3-bed freehold: $980,234

Average sold price for a 3-bed freehold: $1,141,021

Per cent of listings sold 20% over asking: 34%

Junction Area