City
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto real estate

These neighbourhoods have the most bidding wars in Toronto

City
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If a single family Toronto home doesn't sell for over asking, did it even sell at all? That question might seem far-fetched, but in today's record-breaking real estate market, it seems like housing prices are going bonkers.

Yesterday, real estate website Wishpad released a report detailing how three-bedroom freeholds (detached single family dwellings) sold for an average of 8.8 per cent over asking across the city last year.

Wishpad also highlights five neighbourhoods where one-third of the freeholds for sale went for more than 20 per cent over asking, meaning that bidding wars are standard practice in these spots.

According to the Wishpad data, these neighbourhoods are:

Bathurst Manor
  • Average list price for a 3-bed freehold: $996,427
  • Average sold price for a 3-bed freehold: $1,211,775
  • Per cent of listings sold 20% over asking: 46%
Parkwoods-Donalda
  • Average list price for a 3-bed freehold: $992,931
  • Average sold price for a 3-bed freehold: $1,175,400
  • Per cent of listings sold 20% over asking: 38%
South Riverdale
  • Average list price for a 3-bed freehold: $823,086
  • Average sold price for a 3-bed freehold: $940,214
  • Per cent of listing sold 20% over asking: 36%
Don Valley Village
  • Average list price for a 3-bed freehold: $980,234
  • Average sold price for a 3-bed freehold: $1,141,021
  • Per cent of listings sold 20% over asking: 34%
Junction Area
  • Average list price for a 3-bed freehold: $715,758
  • Average sold price for a 3-bed freehold: $800,856
  • Per cent of listings sold 20% over asking: 33%
Lead photo by

LunaticDesire

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Momentum grows to create TTC transit museum

These neighbourhoods have the most bidding wars in Toronto

10 fascinating secrets of the TTC

Price to rent a Toronto apartment up by $300+ in last six months

Toronto set to demolish modern architectural gem

Toronto ranked one of the top cities for students in the world

Big changes in store for area around the AGO and OCAD

Toronto and Hamilton are the hottest housing markets in Canada