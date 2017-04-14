Queen's Quay Terminal is getting a major upgrade
Toronto's Queen Quay Terminal dates back to the mid-1920s and to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary, it's getting a series of upgrades.
In a project that came to fruition in 1983, architectural firm Zeidler Roberts Partnership transformed the decommissioned warehouse into a mixed-use building featuring retail, commercial and residential space.
The retail component, however, was looking pretty tired as of late, so it's getting a revamp for this summer.
Taylor Borg, a business development associate at Beauleigh - the retail consulting company working on this project - says over the past three to four years, Beauleigh has been "de-leasing" the centre and approximately 10 tenants moved out. So what'll take their place?
Along with the 19,000 square foot Sobeys that's already open on site, the building's slated to get a SWAT Health fitness centre.
The Watermark Irish Pub will stick around, but it's getting a makeover and will reemerge as The Goodman Pub and Kitchen. That team will also debut a new pizzeria called Pie Bar in the Bar Milano space.
Borg's involved with this project on multiple levels because he and his father will open up Joe Bird, a new chicken restaurant.
Dim sum spot Pearl will remain in the building, but it's also going to get a facelift as part of this project.
Since, as landlord Brookfield Properties confirms, this whole upgrade's tied to Canada's sesquicentennial, everything should open around July 1.
Brookfield Properties
