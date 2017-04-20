City
new streetcar toronto

New streetcars coming to St. Clair and King St. next

The first batch of new TTC streetcars started running up and down Spadina in 2014. They've slowly been rolled out along other lines, including on the 509 Harbourfront and 514 Cherry, but they'll be heading to midtown next.

In September the 512 St. Clair route will see new streetcars as part of the TTC's revised deployment schedule. 

As the Toronto Star reports, St. Clair's getting new streetcars next because the line's already crowded at peak times and it's hard to supplement the route with buses, considering the street has dedicated streetcar lanes.

New streetcars already run along King Street (504) on weekends, but in November, this route will see them on weekdays too.

Of course this all depends on Bombardier delivering the rest of the streetcars on time. By this point, we were supposed to have 100 of the new vehicles; Toronto has 33 right now.

