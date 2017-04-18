House of the week: 9 Gilead Place

The townhouse complex at Gilead Place checks off a number of boxes for urban living. Located on a laneway off of King Street in Corktown, these homes dispense with front and back yards in favour of proximity to transit and various amenities like cafes, restaurants and retail.

Unlike condos in a similar price range, these units come with three bedrooms (plus a fourth in the basement), which makes them attractive to a wider variety of buyers, including those with growing families.

Design-wise, the vibe is contemporary with an open concept main floor and high ceilings throughout. A floating staircase adds a bit of drama here, though some of the other units in this complex have more pizzazz.

That likely helps a bit with the listing price on this one, which seems reasonable given what neighbouring units have gone for over the last few years.

Specs

Address: 9 Gilead Place

Price: $1,595,000

Lot Size: 16.17 x 42.49 feet

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 100

Listing agent: Robin Pope

Listing ID: C3745682

Good For

People who want to own a home in the city, but don't care too much about having a yard and a picket fence. There's lots of space here, but the foot print of the home is small.

Move On If

You'd prefer to not live in a laneway. Some will love the urban grittiness of the location (which is actually a very old street), but others won't be as enamoured with the semi-industrial surroundings.