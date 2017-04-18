City
House of the week: 9 Gilead Place

The townhouse complex at Gilead Place checks off a number of boxes for urban living. Located on a laneway off of King Street in Corktown, these homes dispense with front and back yards in favour of proximity to transit and various amenities like cafes, restaurants and retail.

9 gilead place torontoUnlike condos in a similar price range, these units come with three bedrooms (plus a fourth in the basement), which makes them attractive to a wider variety of buyers, including those with growing families. 

9 gilead place torontoDesign-wise, the vibe is contemporary with an open concept main floor and high ceilings throughout. A floating staircase adds a bit of drama here, though some of the other units in this complex have more pizzazz.

9 gilead place torontoThat likely helps a bit with the listing price on this one, which seems reasonable given what neighbouring units have gone for over the last few years.  

9 gilead place torontoSpecs
  • Address: 9 Gilead Place 
  • Price: $1,595,000
  • Lot Size: 16.17 x 42.49 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 95
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Listing agent: Robin Pope
  • Listing ID: C3745682
9 gilead place torontoGood For

People who want to own a home in the city, but don't care too much about having a yard and a picket fence. There's lots of space here, but the foot print of the home is small. 

9 gilead place torontoMove On If

You'd prefer to not live in a laneway. Some will love the urban grittiness of the location (which is actually a very old street), but others won't be as enamoured with the semi-industrial surroundings.

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

