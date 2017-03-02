City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc subway closure

The TTC will shut down one of its subway lines this weekend

City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Subway closures are starting to ramp up in Toronto now that the worst part of winter has passed.

Last week, a major section of Line 1 was shut down for signal upgrades and track work, and this weekend all of Line 4 will be closed for scheduled maintenance. 

It's a pretty straightforward closure given that it involves the entire line between Sheppard-Yonge and Don Mills. Shuttle buses will takeover on March 4 and 5 with regular service back up and running at the crack of dawn on Monday. 

You can expect delays, but there won't be any major detours. 

As the beginning of spring nears, closures will become even more frequent. While there are two scheduled for March, by the time we hit April, there will be some form of subway closure every weekend. It'll stay that way for most of the summer.

It might be time to give the old bike a tune up.

Lead photo by

Steve Chui

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The TTC will shut down one of its subway lines this weekend

High Park residents concerned about influx of high rises

Condo of the week: 1 Benvenuto Place

10 events for International Women's Day in Toronto

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in February

Toronto house almost knocked over by wind

Historic Liberty Village buildings under threat from development

15 photos from the last 28 days in Toronto