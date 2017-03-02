The TTC will shut down one of its subway lines this weekend

Subway closures are starting to ramp up in Toronto now that the worst part of winter has passed.

Last week, a major section of Line 1 was shut down for signal upgrades and track work, and this weekend all of Line 4 will be closed for scheduled maintenance.

It's a pretty straightforward closure given that it involves the entire line between Sheppard-Yonge and Don Mills. Shuttle buses will takeover on March 4 and 5 with regular service back up and running at the crack of dawn on Monday.

You can expect delays, but there won't be any major detours.

As the beginning of spring nears, closures will become even more frequent. While there are two scheduled for March, by the time we hit April, there will be some form of subway closure every weekend. It'll stay that way for most of the summer.

It might be time to give the old bike a tune up.