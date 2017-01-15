City
Derek Flack
Posted 6 hours ago
ttc subway closure

There are a ton of TTC subway closures scheduled for 2017

Scheduled TTC subway closures for 2017 are extensive. So if you're a weekend commuter, get ready to feel the pain. There are 35 closures scheduled this year, many of which will affect Line 1, the busiest in the city's system.

In fairness, that number is actually down three closures compared to 2016, but the fact remains that regular subway shutdowns have become a part of life in Toronto these days.

ttc subway closuresOn the bright side, all the work being done on Line 1 will pave the way for a new automatic signal system to be rolled out at the end of the year that will allow trains to run closer together at higher speeds, thus helping to reduce crowding during the morning and afternoon commutes.

The TTC will try to manage the 11 scheduled closures between St. George and Downsview with a different system than it's used in the past. It will only run shuttle buses between Lawrence West and Downsview during these shutdowns.

ttc subway closuresBecause of various road construction projects spanning the stretch to the south, the plan instead  is to increase east/west routes connecting the Yonge Line (which will be open) to Spadina section of Line 1. Theoretically, that will reduce the time people spend on buses during the closures.

The closure plan is being presented to the TTC board on January 18. The first of the shutdowns follows next weekend, January 21-22, with Line 1 closed for ATC signal work between St. George and Downsview. 

There is only one closure scheduled in each of January and February. Mercifully, the closures don't reach their peak until the weather warms up. There's a scheduled closure every weekend between April and August this year. 

TTC subway closures for 2017
  • January 21-22 , Line 1: St George to Downsview 
  • February 25-26, Line 1: St George to Downsview
  • March 4-5, Line 4: Entire line
  • March 18-19, Line 2: Kennedy to Warden
  • April 1-2, Line 1: King to St Andrew
  • April 8-9, Line 1: St George to Downsview
  • April 14-16, Line 2: St George to Broadview 
  • April 22-23, Scarborough RT 
  • April 29-30, Line 1: St George to Downsview
  • May 6-7, Scarborough RT 
  • May 13-14, Line 2: Broadview to St George 
  • May 20-21, Line 1: St George to Downsview
  • May 27-28, Line 2: Broadview to St George
  • June 3-4, Line 1: St George to Downsview
  • June 10-11, Line 2: Broadview to St George
  • June 17-18, Line 1: St George to Downsview
  • June 24-25, Scarborough RT
  • July 8-9, Line 1: Bloor to Lawrence
  • July 15-16, Line 1: Lawrence West to Downsview
  • July 29-30, Line 1: St George to Downsview
  • Aug 12-13, Line 1: St George to Downsview
  • Aug 19, Scarborough RT
  • Aug 20, Line 2: Broadview to St George
  • Aug 26-27, Line 2: Islington to Kipling
  • Sept 9-10, Line 2: Islington to Kipling
  • Sept 16-17, Line 1: St George to Downsview
  • Sept 23-24, Line 2: Jane to Ossington
  • Oct 7-9, Line 2: Broadview to St George 
  • Oct 14-15, Line 1: Davisville to Lawrence
  • Oct 21-22, Line 1: Wilson to Downsview
  • Oct 28-29, Line 1: Davisville to Lawrence
  • Nov 4-5, Line 1: St George to Downsview
  • Nov 11-12, Line 1: Davisville to Lawrence
  • Nov 25-26, Line 1: Davisville to Lawrence
  • Dec 2-3, Line 1: Wilson to Downsview
Orion V

