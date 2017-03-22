City
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc toronto

TTC ridership numbers take a nosedive

City
Amy Grief
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The TTC is facing a troubling trend to start the year. Ridership numbers were down across the board during the first two months of 2017.

In January and February 2017, as the Toronto Star reports, the TTC counted 80.6 million riders. That's 700,000 fewer passengers compared to January and February 2016 and 1.7 million less than what the TTC had budgeted for. 

According to the Star, if the TTC didn't adjust its data to account for discrepancies in certain dates and holidays between the first two months 2016 and 2017, the numbers would show ridership dropped by 3.3 million passengers year over year. 

This isn't the first news of TTC ridership dropping. Passenger growth has levelled off over the past couple of years.

Lead photo by

Matt Wiebe

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Rental of the week: 369 Sorauren Avenue

Toronto upset after sudden blast of cold weather

10 Toronto places The Weeknd should take Selena Gomez next

TTC ridership numbers take a nosedive

The lost beauty of the TTC's original colour scheme

Toronto ranked 86th most expensive city in the world

Toronto is losing it over this dog walking video

House of the week: 2 Parmbelle Crescent