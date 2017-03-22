TTC ridership numbers take a nosedive

The TTC is facing a troubling trend to start the year. Ridership numbers were down across the board during the first two months of 2017.

In January and February 2017, as the Toronto Star reports, the TTC counted 80.6 million riders. That's 700,000 fewer passengers compared to January and February 2016 and 1.7 million less than what the TTC had budgeted for.

According to the Star, if the TTC didn't adjust its data to account for discrepancies in certain dates and holidays between the first two months 2016 and 2017, the numbers would show ridership dropped by 3.3 million passengers year over year.

This isn't the first news of TTC ridership dropping. Passenger growth has levelled off over the past couple of years.