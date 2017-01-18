TTC ridership is growing less than expected

What would stop you from taking the TTC? Sure, fares have gone up and sometimes, service is less than reliable, but many of us still need to hop on the Red Rocket to get around the city.

However, as CBC News reports, ridership numbers are down an estimated 15 million trips, which might cost the TTC $46 million.

This issue, as well as others facing the transit agency will be discussed at today's TTC board meeting.

TTC Chair Josh Colle tells CBC that year-over-year, the transit agency grew its ridership numbers by only 0.4 per cent since 2015.

It's unclear why the 2016 numbers seemed to stagnate, but some critics say they have to do with fare increases and inconsistent service.