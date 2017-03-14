City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto ranked top

Toronto ranked one of the top cities in the world for quality of life

Toronto has been ranked one of the top cities in the world for quality of life according to the 19th annual Quality of Living Ranking from the Mercer consulting firm.

Toronto tied with Melbourne for 16th place out of the 231 cities that were included in the report. Alas, that spot wasn't good enough for top honours among Canadian cities.

That title went to Vancouver, which came in at number five behind Munich and right in front of Dusseldorf.

Mercer puts out its ranking to help companies and organizations figure out how to fairly compensate employees working abroad.

This year, it also ranked cities in terms of infrastructure. In Canada, Vancouver (9) and Montreal (14) both ranked higher than Toronto.

Here are the top 20 cities in Mercer's 2017 Quality of Living Ranking:

  • Vienna, Austria
  • Zurich, Switzerland
  • Auckland, New Zealand
  • Munich, Germany
  • Vancouver, Canada
  • Dusseldorf, Germany
  • Frankfurt, Germany
  • Geneva, Switzerland
  • Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Basel, Switzerland and Sydney, Australia
  • Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • Berlin, Germany
  • Bern, Switzerland
  • Wellington, New Zealand
  • Toronto, Canada and Melbourne, Australia
  • Ottawa, Canada
  • Hamburg, Germany
  • Stockholm, Sweden
Lead photo by

Brady Baker

