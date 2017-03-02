City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
leslie house toronto

Toronto house almost knocked over by wind

It's the leaning house of Leslieville. But luckily, no one was injured last night when strong winds blew over a home under construction on Toronto's east side.

As CBC News reports, emergency crews responded to calls about a swaying house late last night and those in adjacent properties voluntarily evacuated their homes as a precautionary measure.

It's unclear whether or not neighbouring houses sustained any damage.

Nearby residents started posting photos and commentary on Facebook about the house last night. Some remarked that it was a sign of shoddy construction and a reminder not to contract out your work to the lowest bid.

