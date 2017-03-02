Toronto house almost knocked over by wind

It's the leaning house of Leslieville. But luckily, no one was injured last night when strong winds blew over a home under construction on Toronto's east side.

High winds last night almost toppled this house under construction on Leslie no injuries pic.twitter.com/AgujzApysj — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) March 2, 2017

As CBC News reports, emergency crews responded to calls about a swaying house late last night and those in adjacent properties voluntarily evacuated their homes as a precautionary measure.

It's unclear whether or not neighbouring houses sustained any damage.

Structural Collapse: Leslie St south of Queen St. House under construction leaning to one side. NB road closed except TTC. SB open. pic.twitter.com/fVL5BgzBO4 — Tony Smyth (@LateNightCam) March 2, 2017

Nearby residents started posting photos and commentary on Facebook about the house last night. Some remarked that it was a sign of shoddy construction and a reminder not to contract out your work to the lowest bid.