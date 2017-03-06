City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto birthday

Toronto celebrates 183rd birthday with a tweet-off

Happy birthday, Toronto! One hundred and eighty-three years ago today, the town of York incorporated as the city of Toronto. 

Nathan Phillips Square played host to a birthday bash this past weekend and Toronto got a swanky new tourism video in honour of its special day.

But besides eating a peameal bacon sandwich or snapping a photo of the CN Tower, how should you celebrate Toronto's birthday? Some took to Twitter to share their suggestions.

Lead photo by

Taku

