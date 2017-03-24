Americans react to Toronto school board's US travel ban

Toronto students won't be traveling to the US on school trips any time soon. With uncertainty surrounding American immigration policy and the US border, the TDSB has cancelled all school-related travel south of the border.

The announcement continues to make headlines in the States as major news organizations like CNN, NBC, USA Today and the Washington Post have all reported on the news.

There's also now increasing concern that the US tourism industry is taking a hit for Trump's attempted travel restrictions. Earlier this month, the Girl Guides announced a similar ban.

Not everyone was fan of the decision.

Some characterized it as an overreaction while others instructed Canadians to stay home. Still others took the news as proof that America is embarrassing itself on the world stage.

Here's a sampling of reaction to the TDSB's travel ban.