Condo of the week: 35 Hayden Street

Use the words "penthouse condo" in Toronto these days and the person you're talking to will likely conjure up images of a palace in the sky with a $5+ million price tag. And they'd be mostly right to do so. There are, however, a few exceptions out there that are a bit more attainable.

This top floor unit at 35 Hayden St. is listed at just under $2 million. That's not even remotely cheap, but when you compare it to multi-level penthouses in newer towers, it's not in the same league. Yes, this suite is slick, but it doesn't scream high roller.

It's a two bedroom plus den with a beautiful en suite and a well equipped kitchen that sports a lovely view of Midtown Toronto. Located near Yonge and Bloor, the location is ideal for someone who likes to be in the heart of the action and not reliant on a car for transportation.

Specs

Address: PH 3102, 35 Hayden Street

Price: $1,985,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 100

Transit Score: 97

Maintenance Fees: $1,308.77

Listing agent: Tatiana Konkina

Listing ID: C3726542

Good For

A buyer who likes the status conferred by a penthouse, but who doesn't need the ultimate entertaining space. This is a very nice condo, but it's not designed to be a cocktail party hub.

Move On If

You don't need a top floor suite. If space is a major consideration, there are larger units out there in this price range. Households with multiple drivers will also have to compromise given the single parking spot.