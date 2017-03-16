Condo of the week: 35 Hayden Street
Use the words "penthouse condo" in Toronto these days and the person you're talking to will likely conjure up images of a palace in the sky with a $5+ million price tag. And they'd be mostly right to do so. There are, however, a few exceptions out there that are a bit more attainable.
This top floor unit at 35 Hayden St. is listed at just under $2 million. That's not even remotely cheap, but when you compare it to multi-level penthouses in newer towers, it's not in the same league. Yes, this suite is slick, but it doesn't scream high roller.
It's a two bedroom plus den with a beautiful en suite and a well equipped kitchen that sports a lovely view of Midtown Toronto. Located near Yonge and Bloor, the location is ideal for someone who likes to be in the heart of the action and not reliant on a car for transportation.
A buyer who likes the status conferred by a penthouse, but who doesn't need the ultimate entertaining space. This is a very nice condo, but it's not designed to be a cocktail party hub.
You don't need a top floor suite. If space is a major consideration, there are larger units out there in this price range. Households with multiple drivers will also have to compromise given the single parking spot.
Join the conversation Load comments