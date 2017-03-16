City
35 Hayden Street Toronto

Condo of the week: 35 Hayden Street

Use the words "penthouse condo" in Toronto these days and the person you're talking to will likely conjure up images of a palace in the sky with a $5+ million price tag. And they'd be mostly right to do so. There are, however, a few exceptions out there that are a bit more attainable.

35 Hayden Street TorontoThis top floor unit at 35 Hayden St. is listed at just under $2 million. That's not even remotely cheap, but when you compare it to multi-level penthouses in newer towers, it's not in the same league. Yes, this suite is slick, but it doesn't scream high roller.

35 Hayden Street TorontoIt's a two bedroom plus den with a beautiful en suite and a well equipped kitchen that sports a lovely view of Midtown Toronto. Located near Yonge and Bloor, the location is ideal for someone who likes to be in the heart of the action and not reliant on a car for transportation. 

35 Hayden Street TorontoSpecs
  • Address: PH 3102, 35 Hayden Street
  • Price: $1,985,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 100
  • Transit Score: 97
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,308.77
  • Listing agent: Tatiana Konkina
  • Listing ID: C3726542
35 Hayden Street TorontoGood For

A buyer who likes the status conferred by a penthouse, but who doesn't need the ultimate entertaining space. This is a very nice condo, but it's not designed to be a cocktail party hub.

35 Hayden Street TorontoMove On If

You don't need a top floor suite. If space is a major consideration, there are larger units out there in this price range. Households with multiple drivers will also have to compromise given the single parking spot.

35 Hayden Street Toronto35 Hayden Street Toronto35 Hayden Street Toronto35 Hayden Street Toronto35 Hayden Street Toronto35 Hayden Street Toronto35 Hayden Street Toronto

