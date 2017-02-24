Toronto ranked one of the most innovative cities in the world
Toronto ranked as one of the most innovative cities in the world, according to a new report from the Melbourne-based organization 2thinknow.
According to the 2016-2017 Innovation Cities Index, Toronto ranked eighth out of 500 cities worldwide.
As CTV News reports, 2thinknow grades each city in three categories - cultural assets, human infrastructure and networked markets - to determine its overall potential for fostering innovation.
London, New York and Tokyo took the top three spots, respectively. Montreal came in at 19 and Vancouver ranked 24th.
Join the conversation Load comments