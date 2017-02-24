City
Amy Grief
Posted 3 hours ago
innovate toronto

Toronto ranked one of the most innovative cities in the world

Toronto ranked as one of the most innovative cities in the world, according to a new report from the Melbourne-based organization 2thinknow.

According to the 2016-2017 Innovation Cities Index, Toronto ranked eighth out of 500 cities worldwide.

As CTV News reports, 2thinknow grades each city in three categories - cultural assets, human infrastructure and networked markets - to determine its overall potential for fostering innovation.

London, New York and Tokyo took the top three spots, respectively. Montreal came in at 19 and Vancouver ranked 24th.

