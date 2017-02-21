City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto bookmobile

Toronto's newest library is a tech centre on wheels

City
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto has one of the busiest library systems in the world, with 100 branches located across the city. But for those who can't make it out to one of them, the Toronto Public Library comes to them.

As CBC News reports, the TPL's getting a new Bookmobile, or a mobile library that often serves marginalized people in the Toronto community. 

This $300,000 vehicle will include free Wi-Fi, tablets and computer screens. It'll replace one of the two Bookmobiles that are currently in rotation.

According to CBC, Toronto started its Bookmobile initiative back in 1948. The newest mobile library should be in circulation later this year. 

Lead photo by

Toronto Public Library

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's newest library is a tech centre on wheels

TTC wants Metrolinx to pay back lost PRESTO fares

Quirky public art transforms Toronto's waterfront

Toronto could break February's all-time temperature record

House of the week: 98 Park Home Avenue

That time when the Space Age landed in Toronto

Spring temperatures in store for Toronto all week

Sold! How to make $900K on a Toronto house flip