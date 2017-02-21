Toronto's newest library is a tech centre on wheels

Toronto has one of the busiest library systems in the world, with 100 branches located across the city. But for those who can't make it out to one of them, the Toronto Public Library comes to them.

As CBC News reports, the TPL's getting a new Bookmobile, or a mobile library that often serves marginalized people in the Toronto community.

This $300,000 vehicle will include free Wi-Fi, tablets and computer screens. It'll replace one of the two Bookmobiles that are currently in rotation.

According to CBC, Toronto started its Bookmobile initiative back in 1948. The newest mobile library should be in circulation later this year.