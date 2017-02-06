City
Toronto to be hit with blast of snow and freezing rain

Environment Canada just issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto, warning that we might be in for a slippery commute tomorrow.

There's a chance that we'll see some freezing rain on Tuesday. The forecast is calling for snow overnight, with freezing rain expected in the morning. It's supposed to change to rain later in the day.

"Hazardous winter travelling conditions can be expected across Southern Ontario," reads Environment Canada's special weather statement. So take caution before heading out tomorrow morning.

