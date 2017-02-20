Spring temperatures in store for Toronto all week

You'd be forgiven for thinking that spring had arrived in Toronto these last few days. The 12 C high on Saturday smashed a temperature record, while yesterday's peak of 11 C was just shy of doing the same. And there's more on the way.

Despite a bit of a dip today — the high is only 4 C but it's gloriously sunny — the rest of the week is set to be positively spring-like. Wednesday and Thursday will be particularly balmy, with highs of 13 and 14 C forecast by the Weather Network.

Yes, we are still in the midst of February. The average high around this time of year is -1 C. So it's really quite a treat to get such an extended period of warm weather. By the time Sunday rolls around, temperatures are supposed to be back in the normal range.

We better collectively enjoy it while we can, as historically Toronto receives a significant portion of snowfall after mid February. For now, soak up the sun and enjoy this sneak peek at spring.