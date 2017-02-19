Sold! How to make $900K on a Toronto house flip
Every week in Toronto it seems like a handful of homes sell for so far over asking that you wonder if the world's gone mad or if real estate agents aren't relying on under-listing properties even more frequently than before given the intense seller's market it the city.
This isn't, however, the only way to get a sense for just how high demand is in Toronto right now. In fact, it's better to track a property that's hit the market multiple times in a relatively short time span to get a sense for how hot things have got.
Case in point, this house at 40 Beaconsfield Ave. The Mash has tracked this one for a while, and for good reason. It hit the market last June for $1,490,000, ultimately selling for $1,700,000 just over two weeks later.
Shortly thereafter, its neighbour at 38 Beaconsfield sold for $2,096,000. Well, you know what happened next. The thought that #40 could be moved for more cash crossed someone's mind, and it was given interior renovations before being listed at $2,450,000 this month.
It just sold for $2,400,000. That's over $900K more than what it was listed at just last June. Um, wow?
Because the local real estate market is out of control? Aside from that, this is sizeable historic house on a street that's close to the action on West Queen West. The interior also looks nice, even if it didn't get a complete gutting when it was prepared for the flip.
Only if you love the idea of living in a heritage home. Despite the sheen of a new interior, this house is over a century old, and will definitely required significant maintenance to keep up. While it's big, it's also a semi, which makes the nearly $2.5 million price tag even harder to stomach.
