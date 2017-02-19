City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
40 beaconsfield toronto

Sold! How to make $900K on a Toronto house flip

City
Derek Flack
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Every week in Toronto it seems like a handful of homes sell for so far over asking that you wonder if the world's gone mad or if real estate agents aren't relying on under-listing properties even more frequently than before given the intense seller's market it the city.

40 beaconsfield avenue torontoThis isn't, however, the only way to get a sense for just how high demand is in Toronto right now. In fact, it's better to track a property that's hit the market multiple times in a relatively short time span to get a sense for how hot things have got.

Case in point, this house at 40 Beaconsfield Ave. The Mash has tracked this one for a while, and for good reason. It hit the market last June for $1,490,000, ultimately selling for $1,700,000 just over two weeks later.

40 beaconsfield avenue torontoShortly thereafter, its neighbour at 38 Beaconsfield sold for $2,096,000. Well, you know what happened next. The thought that #40 could be moved for more cash crossed someone's mind, and it was given interior renovations before being listed at $2,450,000 this month. 

It just sold for $2,400,000. That's over $900K more than what it was listed at just last June. Um, wow? 

40 beaconsfield avenue torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 40 Beaconsfield Ave.
  • Last known selling price: $1.7 million (July 2016)
  • Hit the market at: $2,450,000
  • Time on market: 11 days
  • Sold for: $2,400,000
40 beaconsfield avenue torontoWhy it sold for the price it did

Because the local real estate market is out of control? Aside from that, this is sizeable historic house on a street that's close to the action on West Queen West. The interior also looks nice, even if it didn't get a complete gutting when it was prepared for the flip.

40 beaconsfield avenue torontoWas it worth it?

Only if you love the idea of living in a heritage home. Despite the sheen of a new interior, this house is over a century old, and will definitely required significant maintenance to keep up. While it's big, it's also a semi, which makes the nearly $2.5 million price tag even harder to stomach.

40 beaconsfield avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Realtor

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! How to make $900K on a Toronto house flip

Toronto smashed a temperature record today

What the Brunswick House will look like as a drugstore

Toronto has a new luxury dog hotel

This unfunded TTC program could significantly improve your commute

Anti-Islam rally meets with counter protest in Toronto

New Toronto condo a marvel of engineering

What's open and closed Family Day 2017 in Toronto