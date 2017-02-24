16 fines you can get on the TTC for bad behaviour

It was the feud that launched what felt like a thousand transit-related etiquette debates. Of course, we're talking about the recent YouTube video depicting one of the nastiest verbal altercations many of us have ever seen on the TTC.

In regards to this feet on seat debacle, most agree that both parties were in the wrong. But outside this trial by social media, the TTC has its own rules, regulations and bylaws and it, of course, issues fines if you break them.

I hope that guy got a fine for putting his feet on the seat, BUT the woman was wrong to sit on them. Lots of poor etiquette on the #ttc — Lucie 💕 (@pink_lolly) February 22, 2017

"By far, the most common infractions we find (and that we ticket and warn for) are fare related," said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green via email.

There are plenty of other ways to get dinged while riding the rocket. According to the TTC and its regulatory bylaws, here are some of them: