TTC Fines

16 fines you can get on the TTC for bad behaviour

It was the feud that launched what felt like a thousand transit-related etiquette debates. Of course, we're talking about the recent YouTube video depicting one of the nastiest verbal altercations many of us have ever seen on the TTC.

In regards to this feet on seat debacle, most agree that both parties were in the wrong. But outside this trial by social media, the TTC has its own rules, regulations and bylaws and it, of course, issues fines if you break them.

"By far, the most common infractions we find (and that we ticket and warn for) are fare related," said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green via email. 

There are plenty of other ways to get dinged while riding the rocket. According to the TTC and its regulatory bylaws, here are some of them:

  • Refuse to pay fare - $235 ticket
  • Improper use of transfer - $235 ticket
  • Unauthorized sale, exchange or give away of transfer - $425 ticket
  • Failure to control animal on transit system - $235 ticket
  • Unauthorized crossing or entering upon subway tracks - $425 ticket
  • Wearing roller-skates or in-line skates in or on TTC property - $235 ticket
  • Placing foot or feet, laying on or soiling a seat of a vehicle - $235 ticket
  • Lying down on TTC property - $235 ticket
  • Failure to wear shoes, boots or sandals on TTC property - $235 ticket
  • Urinating, expectorating or defecating on TTC property - $235 ticket
  • Shining light at operator or passenger - $235 ticket
  • Fighting on TTC property - $235 ticket
  • Interference with ordinary enjoyment of transit system - $235 ticket
  • Travel on exterior of vehicle - $235 ticket
  • Leaning out of window of a vehicle - $235 ticket
  • Improper use of passenger assistance alarm - $425
