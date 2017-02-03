5 things that the east side does best in Toronto

The west side of Toronto might have the majority of popular restaurants, hotels, and cultural institutions, but that doesn't mean the east side is a slouch when it comes to desirable features. While the pace might be a bit more laid back, with that comes increased livability, more green spaces, and a beach network that's worthy of serious envy.

Here are 5 things the east side does best in Toronto.

Beaches

If there's one thing the east side has that's way better than the west, it's beaches. From the boardwalk along Woodbine and Kew beaches to the sandy shores at Bluffer's Park, these waterfront spaces are key to the very identity of east side Toronto.

Ravines and nature

The natural landscapes of east side Toronto have more to offer than what's found in the west. This is partially thanks to the network of ravines related to the Don Valley, but is bolstered by the Leslie Street Spit, Glen Stewart Ravine, and the Scarborough Bluffs.

Brunch

If the west wins the overall battle of the city's restaurant scene, the east side stakes a major claim when it comes to brunch. Leslieville and Riverside is the brunch capital of Toronto with places like the Lady Marmalade, Bonjour Brioche, White Lily Diner and many more packed with hungry locals eager to devour their eggs.

Kid-friendly landmarks and attractions

Some argue that the east side of Toronto is more livable than the west. Part of that revolves around the additional green space, but kid-friendliness also plays a role. You have the excellent Corktown Common, Brick Works, Sprouts, the Toronto Zoo, the Cherry Beach Sports Fields, and all the above mentioned green space to explore.

Cheaper rent

While there are pockets of the east side that rival the west when it comes to the cost of renting an apartment, in general the east side is a bit more reasonable, particularly considering that it's home to up and coming neighbourhoods like the East Danforth, Birch Cliff, and Little India.