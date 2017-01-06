What kind of house does $10+ million get you in Toronto?

The $10+ million house in Toronto is the domain of the super-rich. In fact, there aren't generally more than a handful of these properties on the market at any given time. These properties are generally located in the Bridle Path or Rosedale, though on occasion ravine lots in Etobicoke can creep up this high. More than just houses, many of these properties are architecturally significant or best described as estates.

This is what a $10+ million house looks like in Toronto.

One of my favourite houses in Toronto, 28 Valleyana was listed at $18 million in September 2014, but ultimately sold for $12.8 million in October 2015. This five bedroom house sits on a whopping six acre property and features an indoor pool, movie theatre, and two kitchens. When sold, it was fully outfitted in 1960s furniture and decor. Heaven.

The most closely covered home sale in Toronto last year was 38 Park Lane Circle, the residence of Conrad Black. Snatched up by a preemptive bidder before the house went to auction, the final price was $16.5 million, considerably less than the $21.5 million it was valued at. Black still resides in the house, and has a buy-back option on the sale.

We all know that location is everything when it comes to real estate, and this house underscores that point. It's not as big as many of the Bridle Path estates that make this list, but 117 Glen Rd.'s proximity to downtown and ravine lot drives its price into the big leagues at $10.6 million. That'll buy you five bedrooms, but the master is 1,600 square feet! The outdoor pool would be an amazing place to spend an afternoon in the city.

Designed by legendary Toronto architect John C. Parkin, this Bridle Path-area home at 35 Country Lane is a stunning example of early modern minimalism with a Japanese garden that serves as the centrepiece of the home's interior. Potential buyers know that they're not just acquiring a living space with this one, but a work of art.

Robert Herjavec's massive estate at 16 High Point Rd. has been on the market since June 2016 with no takers. Currently listed at $18.8 million, it's the most expensive house in Toronto. It's not hard to see why. There's 33,650 feet of living space with seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. The place looks a bit like the White House if you squint. The gated grounds are enormous and feature a pool and tennis court.