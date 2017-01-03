TTC wants to use cameras on streetcars to catch dangerous drivers

One of the scariest parts about taking a streetcar in Toronto is the moment when you have to step out onto the street to exit the transit vehicle.

Streetcar doors come equipped with stopped signs and on newer models, lights. But scarily enough, cars sometimes fail to stop. This offence can come with a $110 fine and up to three demerit points.

Earlier today, as Newstalk 1010 reports, Councillor Mike Layton as the TTC to look into installing cameras on streetcar doors.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross replied, saying the TTC's looking into them as well as technology that would be able to capture license plate numbers, according to Newstalk 1010.