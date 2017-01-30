Trespasser causes complete chaos on TTC

If you thought taking the subway over your lunch break was a good idea, you were sadly mistaken today. Just after 12 p.m., subway service on Line 2 was halted due to a trespasser at track level, which has been an ongoing issue for the TTC.

At 12:11 p.m. @TTCNotices sent out a Tweet stating, "Service suspended both ways at Yonge Station on Line 2, with a power off situation due to a trespasser at track level."

This was then quickly followed up by "Train service turning back at Ossington and Chester Stations due to a trespasser at track level at Yonge Station," which is when things started to get hairy at the terminal stations, where people were packed onto the platforms like sardines.

The delay only lasted about 20 minutes, but it was enough to cause plenty of confusion at platform level, especially at Ossington. There were questions about shuttle buses, alternate routes, and how long the delay would be, but very few answers until it was suddenly over.

Perhaps the biggest question was why someone was running around at track level in the first place.