TTC wants people to stop running on subway tracks

Yesterday, part of Line 2 on the TTC shut down because police were chasing someone on the tracks near Landsdowne Station.

For reasons I cannot explain, someone is running down the tunnel on Line 2 near Landsdowne Stn. Police in pursuit. — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) January 12, 2017

According to data collected by CP24, there were 167 incidents of people heading down to track level last year - this number, of course, does not include suicide attempts.

In 16 of these incidents, individuals tried to cross over the tracks to get to the opposite side of the subway platform.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross told CP24 that these occurrences added up to a total of 26 hours in delays.