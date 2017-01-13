City
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc subway

TTC wants people to stop running on subway tracks

City
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Yesterday, part of Line 2 on the TTC shut down because police were chasing someone on the tracks near Landsdowne Station. 

According to data collected by CP24, there were 167 incidents of people heading down to track level last year - this number, of course, does not include suicide attempts. 

In 16 of these incidents, individuals tried to cross over the tracks to get to the opposite side of the subway platform. 

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross told CP24 that these occurrences added up to a total of 26 hours in delays. 

Lead photo by

Empty Quarter

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

New TTC streetcars are failing sooner than they should

This is what Toronto's newest TTC station looks like

Fare dispute gets ugly on TTC streetcar

TTC wants people to stop running on subway tracks

Condo of the week: 10 Navy Wharf Court

The top 20 coworking and shared office space in Toronto by neighbourhood

Shopping malls becoming an endangered species in Toronto

OCAD U plans major expansion of Toronto campus