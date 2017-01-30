Toronto vigils planned in wake of Quebec City mosque attack

Sunday night's deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque has left Toronto's Muslim community and many others in shock. Groups across the city have planned peaceful vigils to show support for the victims, their families, and the community at large in the wake of the tragedy.

Three major vigils are happening tonight and Toronto sign will also be dimmed in tribute.

The Toronto sign will be dimmed tonight and City Hall will go dark to honour the victims of the Quebec mosque attack. — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 30, 2017

Vigils are planned for tonight at the University of Toronto, another at Coxwell and Gerrard, and another at Ryerson University on Gould Street. The latter was organized by Omar Falasteen, an electrical engineering student at the school, simply because he felt he had to.

"I want to show that even though we all come from different backgrounds, ethnicities, etc ... we all have a core belief and are united no matter what happens," Falasteen says.

"A lot of black Muslims a and Jewish people have reached out about how inclusive and empowering they felt because of the event."

Falasteen, together with a big team of students from different religious backgrounds and communities, are making tonight's vigil happen, and it seems to be growing by the hour.

The First Lutheran Church will be handing out hot chocolate and opening its doors for anyone who needs to warm up during or after the vigil.

Representatives from Muslim, Jewish and Christian groups will also be on hand, and organizers are hoping to confirm a speech from the President of Ryerson.