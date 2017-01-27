City
Toronto suffering through one of the grimmest months in years

Toronto's been in a bit of fog lately. And if you feel like you haven't seen the sun in ages, you're probably not alone.

That's because, as Global News reports, January 2017 has been one of the darkest in years. As of Thursday the 26th, Toronto had experienced only four days that featured some sunshine.

By way of comparison, the average for January is 21 days when the sun pokes through the clouds at some point.

Put differently, we've only seen a paltry 12 total hours of sunshine this month. The average is 85.9 hours. It doesn't look like we'll be bridging that gap before the 31st.

So if you've been humming and hawing over buying a SAD light, now might be the time to pull the trigger.

Lori Whelan

