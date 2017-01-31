House of the week: 154 Albany Avenue
The Annex is know for its stately Victorian-era homes far more than contemporary architectural marvels, but this recently listed house on Albany is a noteworthy exception. Designed in collaboration with architect Luc Bouliane, it's a stunning property that makes its mark in a sea of older homes.
Listed at $2.5 million, the three bedroom detached house has a number of features to match its hyper modern exterior, including light switches and temperature controls that can be adjusted using an iPad.
While the exterior suggests the possibility of a minimalist space, that's not really the idea here. The design is clean, but there's plenty of wood and clever lighting fixtures to ensure that rooms feel warm and inviting.
There's a lot to like about this house. It'll be most appealing to buyers with deep pockets but a sense of appreciation for the walkability of the Annex neighbourhood and its proximity to the cultural life of U of T.
You're not a fan of contemporary architecture. There's a premium for the design of this home, which puts it on the high end for three bedroom properties, even if the area is highly desirable.
Join the conversation Load comments