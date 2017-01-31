House of the week: 154 Albany Avenue

The Annex is know for its stately Victorian-era homes far more than contemporary architectural marvels, but this recently listed house on Albany is a noteworthy exception. Designed in collaboration with architect Luc Bouliane, it's a stunning property that makes its mark in a sea of older homes.

Listed at $2.5 million, the three bedroom detached house has a number of features to match its hyper modern exterior, including light switches and temperature controls that can be adjusted using an iPad.

While the exterior suggests the possibility of a minimalist space, that's not really the idea here. The design is clean, but there's plenty of wood and clever lighting fixtures to ensure that rooms feel warm and inviting.

Specs

Address: 154 Albany Ave.

Price: $2,500,000

Lot Size: 40 x 53.44 feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 93

Transit Score: 97

Listing agent: Kate Watson

Listing ID: C3691455

Noteworthy Features

40 foot wide lot

Oak floors

Solid oak open tread stairs throughout

Legend light switches compatible with you iPad

Heat and air-conditioning is also compatible with an iPad

LED lighting throughout the home

Leicht Brand kitchen cupboards

Cabria quartz countertops

Good For

There's a lot to like about this house. It'll be most appealing to buyers with deep pockets but a sense of appreciation for the walkability of the Annex neighbourhood and its proximity to the cultural life of U of T.

Move On If

You're not a fan of contemporary architecture. There's a premium for the design of this home, which puts it on the high end for three bedroom properties, even if the area is highly desirable.