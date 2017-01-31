City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
154 Albany Avenue Toronto

House of the week: 154 Albany Avenue

The Annex is know for its stately Victorian-era homes far more than contemporary architectural marvels, but this recently listed house on Albany is a noteworthy exception. Designed in collaboration with architect Luc Bouliane, it's a stunning property that makes its mark in a sea of older homes.

154 Albaby Avenue TorontoListed at $2.5 million, the three bedroom detached house has a number of features to match its hyper modern exterior, including light switches and temperature controls that can be adjusted using an iPad. 

154 Albaby Avenue TorontoWhile the exterior suggests the possibility of a minimalist space, that's not really the idea here. The design is clean, but there's plenty of wood and clever lighting fixtures to ensure that rooms feel warm and inviting. 

154 Albaby Avenue TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 154 Albany Ave.
  • Price: $2,500,000
  • Lot Size: 40 x 53.44 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 93
  • Transit Score: 97
  • Listing agent: Kate Watson
  • Listing ID: C3691455
154 Albaby Avenue TorontoNoteworthy Features
  • 40 foot wide lot
  • Oak floors
  • Solid oak open tread stairs throughout
  • Legend light switches compatible with you iPad
  • Heat and air-conditioning is also compatible with an iPad
  • LED lighting throughout the home
  • Leicht Brand kitchen cupboards
  • Cabria quartz countertops
154 Albaby Avenue TorontoGood For

There's a lot to like about this house. It'll be most appealing to buyers with deep pockets but a sense of appreciation for the walkability of the Annex neighbourhood and its proximity to the cultural life of U of T. 

154 Albaby Avenue TorontoMove On If

You're not a fan of contemporary architecture. There's a premium for the design of this home, which puts it on the high end for three bedroom properties, even if the area is highly desirable.

154 Albaby Avenue Toronto154 Albaby Avenue Toronto

154 Albaby Avenue Toronto154 Albany Avenue Toronto

154 Albaby Avenue Toronto154 Albaby Avenue Toronto154 Albaby Avenue Toronto

