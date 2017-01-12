City
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
business closed december toronto

12 notable Toronto businesses that closed in December

The most notable businesses that closed in December include a host of beloved establishments, like Honest Ed's. It seems like the city can't let this discount department store go and it'll be super weird when the corner of Bathurst and Bloor is no longer set aglow each and every night.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed at the tail-end of 2016.

180 Secondi

This pizza joint at Yonge and St. Clair promised to make customized pies in just three minutes. It stayed open for a year before flaming out.

Almighty Bao

Almighty Bao took over the kitchen at the Churchill, but ended its residency there last month. 

Angelo's Coal Fired Pizza

After about five months in business, this mini pizza chain from Boston closed its only Toronto location. 

Bar Mar

While it got lots of hype, this Peruvian and Spanish-style tapas place didn't last long in Toronto.

Big Fat Burrito

If you're hungry after dancing the night away at Lee's Palace, you won't be able to grab a late-night snack on site because Big Fat Burrito's closed its Bloor Street location on December 31.

Cherry Cola's

This bar and live music venue at Queen and Bathurst shut down in late December after more than six years in business.

Coconut Bay

If you're looking for Thai food near Yonge and Wellesley, you'll no longer be able to find it at this colourful little spot.

DT Bistro

After spending more than a decade on Harbord Street, this bistro shut its doors for good.

Nuvango

This art store closed up its place on Queen Street West, but will still sell all of its patterned goods online. 

Oh Boy Burger

The second iteration of Oh Boy Burger is no more. This Cabbagetown joint joined the deadpool in December.

Signs

This restaurant, which encouraged diners to order using American Sign Language, shut down its Yonge Street eatery at the end of the year.

Honest Ed's

It still feels pretty unbelievable that Honest Ed's closed after almost 70 years of discounts and deals. 

Lead photo by

Derek Flack

