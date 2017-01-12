12 notable Toronto businesses that closed in December

The most notable businesses that closed in December include a host of beloved establishments, like Honest Ed's. It seems like the city can't let this discount department store go and it'll be super weird when the corner of Bathurst and Bloor is no longer set aglow each and every night.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed at the tail-end of 2016.

This pizza joint at Yonge and St. Clair promised to make customized pies in just three minutes. It stayed open for a year before flaming out.

Almighty Bao took over the kitchen at the Churchill, but ended its residency there last month.

After about five months in business, this mini pizza chain from Boston closed its only Toronto location.

While it got lots of hype, this Peruvian and Spanish-style tapas place didn't last long in Toronto.

If you're hungry after dancing the night away at Lee's Palace, you won't be able to grab a late-night snack on site because Big Fat Burrito's closed its Bloor Street location on December 31.

This bar and live music venue at Queen and Bathurst shut down in late December after more than six years in business.

If you're looking for Thai food near Yonge and Wellesley, you'll no longer be able to find it at this colourful little spot.

After spending more than a decade on Harbord Street, this bistro shut its doors for good.

This art store closed up its place on Queen Street West, but will still sell all of its patterned goods online.

The second iteration of Oh Boy Burger is no more. This Cabbagetown joint joined the deadpool in December.

This restaurant, which encouraged diners to order using American Sign Language, shut down its Yonge Street eatery at the end of the year.

It still feels pretty unbelievable that Honest Ed's closed after almost 70 years of discounts and deals.