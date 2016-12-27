House of the week: 55 Old Forest Hill Road

55 Old Forest Hill Road is rarity: a stately mansion with huge grounds right in the heart of the city. With multiple sides with no neighbouring homes, the privacy here is unparalleled. You could imagine an old school mafia family residing here or a reclusive millionaire who wants more than anything not to be disturbed.

The house is designed with in an elegant manner that befits the location. There's lots of wood to warm up rooms that are genuinely massive, and while the whole house is certainly over-the-top, there's no one feature that seems gaudy.

This is, however, the epitome of luxury. There's an indoor pool, the en suite is a full blown spa, and the master closet looks almost like a second kitchen with its centre island.

Someone with very deep pockets will land here. And while there's a possiblity to sever the land, I doubt prospective buyers will be looking to flip a quick buck of a unique property in this city.

SPECS

Address: 55 Old Forest Hill Road

Price: $,8,800,000

Lot Size: 140 x 141 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 7

Walk Score: 43

Transit Score: 74

Listing agent: Elise Kalles

Listing ID: C3669482

NOTEWORTHY FEATURES

Indoor pool

Outdoor gas firepit

Massive lot

Three-car heated garage

GOOD FOR

Bruce Wayne wannabes. This would be a perfect place to set up a bat cave in privacy. With six spacious bedrooms, it would also accommodate a wealthy family.

MOVE ON IF

Obviously if you don't have the money. You can get houses of this size for much less money if you venture further from the centre of the city. If you don't need a lot this size, there might not be any point. The Walk Score, for instance, is terrible.

ADDITIONAL PHOTOS