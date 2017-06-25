The top 5 weekend getaways from Toronto for couples

The top weekend getaways from Toronto for couples don't have to be cheesy spas and all-inclusive resorts. On the contrary, the ingredients for a romantic escape tend to be simpler. All you really need to do is pair a beautiful setting with some good food and wine. Throw in some seclusion, and you have the makings of a memorable weekend for two.

Here are my picks for the top weekend getaways from Toronto for couples.

Escape everything in Algonquin Park

Located on scenic Joe Lake in Alongquin Park, Arowhon Pines is a dream couples getaway, complete with cozy accommodations, gourmet meals, and stunning lake views. The resort is at its best in late summer and early fall, when cool nights beckon for a fire, some star gazing, and a healthy dose of wine.

Soak up the charm of Niagara-on-the-Lake

There was a time when couples went to Niagara Falls for romantic getaways, but if you're not a fan of kitsch, the better bet is nearby Niagara-on-the-Lake, which boasts nicer restaurants, the Shaw Festival, excellent wineries, and some gorgeous vintage inns. Stay at the Harbour House for an unpretentious but still luxurious hotel experience.

Spend a weekend at the vineyard

There's plenty of hotels and inns to choose from in Ontario's various wine regions, but for a unique experience, you can stay on the grounds of a winery in Prince Edward County. The Inn at Huff Estates is located right next to the vineyard, which is both pretty and practical. There's also a restaurant with a patio overlooking the winery.

A cozy cabin in the forest

Is there really any better romantic getaway than renting a secluded cabin in the forest? Fortunately, there are some sweet rustic cabins near Toronto that feature wood-burning stoves, warm wood interiors, and all the privacy you could ever want. One of my favourites is located in Maynooth, but there are also other good options further afield.

Travel back in time on Shaw's Creek in Caledon

If you're looking to minimize driving time, one of the most romantic getaways from Toronto can be found at the Millcroft Inn. The former textile mill is now home to a luxurious but rustic hotel that also features a restaurant overlooking the creek. When not spending time indoors, head to the Forks of the Credit for a hike or picnic.