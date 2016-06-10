10 hotels and inns to visit near Toronto

Few things are more relaxing than a quick getaway to a hotel or inn near Toronto for a weekend. Southern Ontario is brimming with small town inns that are as picturesque as they are steeped in history. Whether used as a home base during a weekend of theatre-going or as a self-pampering spa escape, these hotels promote relaxation in style.

Here are my picks for hotels and inns to visit near Toronto.

This stunning Caledon inn is nestled right beside Shaw's Creek in a former textile mill. It's just a short drive from Toronto, but the town is artsy and quaint, while the inn itself is memorable for its unique setting within the creek.

For all the wineries to visit in and around the Beamsville Bench, there's a shortage of nice accommodations in the area. The Inn on the Twenty in Jordan Station is thus the go-to for those who want a refined hotel and dining experience in the heart of this wine region.

There are a number of old hotels in Niagara-on-the-Lake, but I've always loved the Pillar and Post for the rustic charm of its lobby. The restaurant here is good as well, and there's a real old school charm that defines the place.

This hotel and restaurant in Prince Edward County brings the vibe of the Drake Hotel to the country with dramatic results. The design is both stunning and rustic, with a slick open dining room and a deck that looks out toward Lake Ontario. Where other inns on this list might be called historic, the Devonshire is going for vintage.

If you're looking for the ultimate in culinary pampering, Langdon Hall is the premier destination close to Toronto. The restaurant at this estate-like inn is consistently ranked one of the best in the country, while the rooms and amenities are also luxurious.

This wellness retreat is built around an old stone inn that dates back to 1858. People come here for the outdoor yoga and spa services, but the grounds themselves are the most remarkable thing. Enjoy a drink by the pool overlooking the 150+ year old building.

A town that hosts a Shakespeare theatre festival each summer better have an historic inn to put people up. The Parlour Inn is Stratford's best bet, and it's not quite as outrageously priced as its Niagara-on-the-Lake counterparts.

Located in Fergus, an underrated town about five kilometres from Elora, this quaint inn has 10 suites, a handful of which feature exposed brick in the main building that dates back to 1860. This makes for an ideal home base when exploring the many treats the Grand River has to offer.

Consistently ranked the top of the crop in Niagara-on-the-Lake, the Harbour House exudes country charm but has enough modern amenities to justify the premium rates charged here. It's slightly away from the main hub of activity in the town, but that's probably a good thing given its proximity to the marina and shoreline.

Perched in the heart of Cobourg, the Woodlawn is a stately old inn dating back to the 19th century. It's a bit more reasonable price-wise than inns to the west of Toronto (rooms start at $99), but it's still outfitted with charming decor and boasts the best dining experience in the town.