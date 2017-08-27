A visual history of demolition in Toronto

If you've lived in Toronto for any reasonable period of time, you're probably be familiar with the names Greenspoon and Teperman. They are, of course, demolition companies — and Toronto is a place where a hell of a lot of demolition has taken place.

Some of it was perhaps justified by huge projects like City Hall, the Eaton Centre, and all of our modern skyscrapers in the Financial District. But there's also been plenty of buildings that suffered the fate of the wrecking ball on account of the city's utter lack of respect for heritage structures.

There have been some downright tragic losses. Trinity College, the Temple Building, the Grand Opera House, the Armouries, the Board of Trade Building — the list could go on for too long. Many still lament the loss of Sam the Record Man, even if the building itself wasn't so remarkable.

The cycle of destruction and renewal is ingrained in the growth of all cities, but when you consider some of our losses, it's hard not to be regretful. On a positive note, at least our collective respect for the city's built heritage is much healthier than it was in the 60s and 70s.

Behold, Toronto under the wrecking ball.