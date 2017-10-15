The top 10 virtual office locations in Toronto

Virtual office locations allow us to slum in our pajamas while working from home, but still maintain professional appearances. A virtual office location generally provides a business district address, a secure mail box, reception services and, for out of town folk, a local phone number.

Here are my picks for some of the top virtual office locations in Toronto.

Virtual offices are available at both their Yonge and Temperance and Queen and University locations. They offer a wide range of services, including discounts on meeting space. Plans start at $59 per month which includes a mailing address.

With locations across downtown Toronto and the GTA, Regus might be one of the more well known options on this list. Plans include a business address, call answering, mail handling and they'll also allow you to relocate to other locations. Prices vary depending on the area.

A favourite for those who work in creative industries, Workplace One has locations near Queen and Bathurst, Liberty Village, King and Parliament and Bloor and Bay. They offer virtual office services for $99 per month which includes a place to have your mail sent and reception services.

Located inside the One King West residences and hotel, this virtual office option comes with a 1 King St. West address and mail services starting at $35 per month.

Two Bay Street location and two more in North York offer virtual office plans starting at $99 per month. This includes mail services and a 416 phone number.

Virtual office plans with a prime 20 Bay St. address start at $69 per month and include a mailing address, fax and courier services.

This option a at 120 Adelaide St. West offers services including a mailing address, personalized phone services, access to private meeting rooms, day offices, and administrative support. Plans start at $80 per month.

This virtual office in the Toronto Star building at 1 Yonge St. offers a $75 per month plan that includes personalized reception and phone answering services from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., as well as mail service. Those just wanting mail service can get it for $30 per month.

Want to be near the Eaton Centre? Virtual office plans at 250 Yonge St. start at $30 per month but this only includes mail service. Those looking for more frills can fork over $280 per month which gets access to large meeting rooms for 8 hours to be used throughout the month.

For $95 per month you get a professional mailing address, 2 hours of board room time and member pricing on drop-in day bookings to their office at 32 Britain Street.