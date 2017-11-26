The top 10 furnished apartments in Toronto

Furnished apartments in Toronto are dominated by Airbnb these days, but for business travellers and ex-pat workers, established rental agencies can provide reliability and peace of mind. Fortunately, the city has a robust range of options for those in need of a furnished space beyond the typical hotel stay.

Here are my picks for the top furnished apartment options in Toronto.

The roster of apartment and condo rentals on offer from Sky View Suites is most noteworthy for its variety of prime locations around the city — think Yorkville, King West, South Core, and the lakeshore. Prices start at $2,200 (Jr. 1 bedroom) and go up from there depending on location, size and amenities.

Looking for a baller furnished rental? Discerning ex-pat workers and travelling business folk know that Toronto Luxury Rentals has some of the nicest apartments in the city, from slick downtown condo rentals to full houses in Rosedale and Lawrence Park.

With a roster that's heavy on units in Yorkville, this furnished apartment service is known for the chops of its interior designers, who outfit spaces in modern furnishings that depart from the bland conservatism of hotel design. These spaces are pared down, clean, and contemporary.

This company boasts a huge portfolio of furnished suites across Toronto and the surrounding region as well as Ottawa, areas in Quebec and BC, and even the Caribbean. Locations are chosen for their exclusivity, so expect commensurate prices (a one bedroom at the Four Seasons Residences comes in at $8,500 a month).

Minto has a variety of locations across the city where furnished rentals are made available from Yonge and Sheppard to Yorkville (and many neighbourhoods in between). Rentals are available for a minimum of 30 days, and tend to start at about $3,500 a month. Depending on the building, renters have access to pool and gym facilities.

One of Toronto's longest operating furnished rental companies, Glen Grove no longer boasts a location at its namesake street, but you will find rental options in a cluster of prime downtown locations as well as Empress Plaza in North York. Rates start at $119 a night, with a generous three night minimum stay.

Business types looking for short term accommodation that extends beyond the standard hotel stay should have this rental agency on their radar. Four downtown locations boast a variety of suites ranging from studios to three bedrooms, starting at just $90 a night.

This Canada-wide agency offers rentals all over Toronto and the surrounding region. Downtown suites, which start at around $139 a night, can be found in major buildings like the Festival Tower and Ice Condos. The large roster of units ensures regular availability. Note well: there's a minimum 30 day stay policy.

The problem with most furnished rentals in Toronto is that they tend to be located in condo corridors. If you're looking for an option that's in a quieter neighbourhood off of a main street, Lowther Suites is an option to consider. The furnishings might be a bit dated, but the location is A+.

Located in five Tridel-built condos, the aptly named Del Suites are clustered downtown in amenity-rich buildings. Rates start at $131 a night based on a minimum 30 night stay. Units range from one to three bedrooms and include parking.