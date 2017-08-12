The top 10 shared office space options in Toronto

Shared office spaces in Toronto let you rent out desks for your team, no matter how tiny it is. These places beat roaming around the various freelancer-populated cafes, and they often include coffee, snacks and networking events (usually with booze).

Here are my picks for the top shared office and co-working spaces in Toronto.

Full disclosure, blogTO is situated in an IQ Office Suite. This co-working mini-chain has two locations in the Financial District and lets you rent out everything from a single desk to an entire office suitable for a bigger team.

Find this co-working space for entrepreneurs in a historic building along King West — what better place to get inspired while dreaming up how you'll take over the world?

With multiple locations in Toronto, including King West, King East, and at Bay and Bloor, it's easy to find a place that suits you. You can book office space here or even just a meeting room.

There are all sorts of membership packages at the CSI, which has numerous locations in Toronto - from the Annex to Regent Park - as well as one in New York City.

This co-working giant with spaces available around the world already has two spots in Toronto - one at Richmond and McCaul and the other by Yonge and Bloor. How's that for central?

Head to Riverside to park yourself at this space dedicated to creative freelancers and small businesses. It's beautifully designed, which is fitting considering it caters to those in the arts and technology fields.

Head southwest of Trinity Bellwoods Park to find this real life social network that lets you rent space for however long you need it, including just a day.

This Moss Park spot features exposed brick and lots of natural light. Competitive rates make this space an attractive option.

Whether you want to work by Queen and Spadina or in a century-old building in King West, you should be able to find your groove (and finish all your projects) at one of this company's two spaces.

You'll want to grab your lunch at Market 707 every day if you choose this space at Dundas and Bathurst. It's in the heart of a super creative neighbourhood, so collaborate with those around you and start something new here.